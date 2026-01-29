Chelsea showing strong interest in Tottenham target Asllani

Chelsea are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Tottenham Hotspur target and TSG Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to PreZero Arena back in 2020, the 23-year-old initially struggled to find regular first-team football. So, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

Following a promising loan spell with 2. Bundesliga team SV 07 Elversberg last term, he has now established himself as a key starter in Christian Ilzer’s starting line-up this campaign.

In 20 appearances across all competitions, the forward has scored seven goals and registered four assists. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in the Bundesliga this season, sitting third in the table with 39 points from 19 matches.

Having proven his worth in club football, Asllani has secured his place in the Kosovo national team’s starting XI.

Now, Fichajes state that despite purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro last summer, Chelsea feel they need to sign another striker to compete at the highest level.

Julian Alvarez and Endrick are the primary options, but they are likely to be very expensive. As a result, the Blues have started showing a ‘strong interest’ in Asllani as a cheaper alternative option.

Asllani to Chelsea

The report state that having been impressed by Asllani’s recent eye-catching performances, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also registered their interest in him.

Moreover, Tottenham and Aston Villa are in this race as well and are planning to make a formal approach. However, Chelsea are currently ‘leading the race’ ahead of other teams. Asllani has a contract until 2029 at Hoffenheim and has a £26m release clause.

The Kosovo international, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a centre-forward by trait but can play as a second striker and is capable of providing cover on the left flank. He is comfortable with both feet and is efficient in finishing off his chances. Furthermore, he can link up the play and works hard without possession.

The Hoffenheim star has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga this season and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service this year.