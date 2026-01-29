Liverpool willing to pay £87 million to seal transfer for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton

Liverpool are in serious need of a squad rebuild in the summer with some gaping holes clearly visible, especially in midfield. The team needs somebody who can make line-breaking passes against low blocks and progress the ball forward quickly.

El Nacional has reported that in a bid to answer their woes in the engine room, Liverpool are prepared to shell out £86 million to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window later this year.

Wharton could be one of several Palace players to follow the likes of Marc Guehi and Oliver Glasner out of Selhurst Park, but given that his contract is valid until June 2029, the Eagles will be in a position to charge a significant amount for his sale.

Wharton a solid addition to Liverpool’s midfield

Adam Wharton has done an excellent job for Crystal Palace over the last couple of seasons, and has emerged on the radars of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs and has earned interest from abroad as well with Real Madrid linked with him.

Though Palace might prefer selling him to an overseas club, it is likely that the English international will stay put in the Premier League itself and he promises to be a brilliant long-term addition to the Liverpool squad in the summer.

Declan Rice, his England teammate, has already endorsed Wharton’s qualities by calling him an ‘outstanding’ player and with what he brings to the table with his creativity, playmaking and ability to dictate the game indeed makes him a solid midfielder.

Manchester United were among those thought to be most keen on the 21-year-old besides Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are prepared to compete with their arch rivals in the summer, more so with Casemiro set to depart.