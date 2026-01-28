[Teams] Arsenal vs Kairat: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal can secure top spot in the Champions League standings with a positive result over Kairat at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The North Londoners sit proudly at the top of the table heading into the final match. With three points and a +5 goal difference separating them from second placed Bayern Munich, it would take a huge swing and some shock results to see the Gunners miss out on top spot.

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. David Raya is rested with Kepa Arrizabalaga coming in between the sticks while Myles Lewis-Skelly gets a start at left-back.

Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori all return in defence with Gabriel Magalhaes and Piero Hincapie dropping to the bench. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber miss out due to knocks.

Christian Norgaard gets a run out in midfield with Martin Zubimendi rested while Declan Rice and Mikel Merino miss out due to suspensions. Kai Havertz is fit to return to the starting eleven for Arsenal and he plays in midfield tonight.

Eberechi Eze comes in for Martin Odegaard while Noni Madueke replaces Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Gabriel Martinelli is also recalled with Leandro Trossard making way.

Viktor Gyokeres will fancy his chances of getting among the goals tonight as he leads the line up front for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is among the options for Arteta from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Arrizabalaga, White, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Havertz, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Subs: Setford, Porter, Gabriel, Salmon, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Ibrahim, Odegaard, Bailey-Joseph, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Kairat

Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Shirobokov, Sorokin, Mata; Glazer, Sadybekov; Mrynskiy, Jorginho; Edmilson.

Subs: Kalmurza, Buch, Kasabulat, Kurgin, Gromyko, Stanojev, Bagdat, Ricardinho