Liverpool ‘dreaming’ of signing PSG’s Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are reportedly ‘dreaming’ of signing Paris Saint-Germain ace Ousmane Dembele, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Parc des Princes from Barcelona in 2023, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

He displayed impressive performances last term, making 46 goal contributions across all competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to win the treble.

Dembele even helped Les Parisiens reach the final of the Club World Cup last summer. Following his great success last season, the Frenchman won the Ballon d’Or.

Although he has struggled with fitness problems this season, Dembele has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that with Mohamed Salah set to leave next summer, Liverpool have identified Dembele as a dream target to reinforce the right flank.

The French international’s current contract is set to run until 2028, and he has demanded a huge salary to sign an extension, which Les Parisiens don’t want to match.

Dembele to Liverpool

Dembele is ‘very keen’ on moving to England and proving his worth in the Premier League. Therefore, Liverpool are ‘confident’ that they will be able to persuade him to join.

The forward is valued at around £87m by Transfermarkt, meaning the French giants are likely to demand a huge amount of money if they are forced to cash-in.

Dembele is a right winger by trait, but has showcased his best as a centre-forward under Luis Enrique for PSG. Moreover, he can provide cover on the left.

With Salah showcasing signs of decline, signing a new winger to replace him would be the right decision for Liverpool. Considering Dembele is currently at the prime stage of his career, he would be a great coup for the Reds should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield.

Meanwhile, following a thumping 6-0 victory over Qarabag in the Champions League, Liverpool have secured their place in the round of 16 automatically. Now, they will face off against Newcastle in the Premier League at Anfield this weekend.