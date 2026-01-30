Wholesale changes in store for PL clash: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Leeds United

After a five-goal thriller against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, Arsenal return to Premier League action as they face Leeds United on matchday 24 of the English top-flight tomorrow at 15:00 local time at Elland Road.

Mikel Arteta’s men have not won any of their last three matches in the league, so bagging all points on their away day will be crucial to maintain a decent advantage in the title race. Here is how the team might line up.

Goalkeeper – David Raya could replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber might replace Ben White at right back, whereas Riccardo Calafiori might be rested in preference of the more defensively solid Piero Hincapie. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are expected to return to the heart of the back four.

Jesus to replace Gyokeres

Midfielders – Arsenal played with a heavily rotated midfield in their midweek fixture, but might welcome back their primary trio for the Leeds United clash. £51 million summer acquisition Martin Zubimendi could occupy the number six role, as a result, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard also coming back into the team to be deployed in slightly more advanced positions on the pitch.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka might replace Noni Madueke on the right wing, whereas Leandro Trossard could be picked over Gabriel Martinelli to feature on the left side. Gabriel Jesus has been in great form since his injury and could start over Viktor Gyokeres in spite of the Swedish international’s goal in the Kairat Almaty outing.

Here is how the visitors are expected to look on paper.