Arsenal are serious contenders to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi



Arsenal are serious contenders alongside Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The north London giants were linked with the young Frenchman earlier last month before he signed a new long-term deal with Lille until June 2029. Despite this, he has been touted to depart the Ligue 1 outfit.

Foot Mercato claim that Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard to land the teenage midfielder this summer, but they are set to face competition from the Gunners, who are one of the most ‘serious’ contenders.

Bouaddi believes a summer exit from Lille is inevitable. Lille are still expected to demand a significant transfer fee for the highly-rated youngster, who recently committed his future with an improved contract.

Top talent

The 18-year-old had his breakout campaign with Lille last season. He has continued to impress for Les Dogues this term. Bouadi has won 4 duels and made 5 recoveries per league appearance, while winning almost 2 tackles.

The France Under-21 international has also excelled with his ball control and ability to provide quality forward passes. Arsenal are aware of the youngster’s potential, but it won’t be an easy challenge to prise him away this summer.

Les Parisiens are also keen on landing the Lille graduate and a deal could depend on the price. Arsenal were reportedly willing to pay £39 million before his renewal, and RMC Sport cite the fee could increase to £43 million later this year.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make such a huge outlay. The Gunners are already well-equipped in the central midfield department with the presence of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Mikel Merino among others.

Any move for Bouaddi may have to coincide with a possible exit or it seems unlikely that Arsenal will make an approach. Only yesterday, manager Mikel Arteta complained about the need for a bigger matchday squad in the Premier League.

With everyone fit at the moment, Arteta acknowledged that he has a difficult decision to leave a few players out. Hence, we don’t see the Gunners competing with PSG for Bouaddi’s signature unless they can make room with a midfield exit.