[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 9 changes

Arsenal can tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Gunners currently sit four points clear at the top of the table following a frustrating 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United last Sunday. A win today would open-up a seven point advantage over Manchester City and Aston Villa ahead of their games on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has made nine changes from the side that started during the 3-2 win over Kairat in the Champions League on Wednesday night. David Raya is among those recalled as the Spaniard starts between the sticks today.

Jurrien Timber is recalled at right-back with Ben White dropping to the bench while Piero Hincapie replaces Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba come in to resume their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s back four. Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are the men to make way.

Christian Norgaard gave a good account of himself in midweek but he still drops to the bench with Martin Zubimendi recalled to start in the holding role for Arsenal today. Declan Rice is also back in the starting eleven with Eberechi Eze missing out.

Kai Havertz started in midweek and he put-in a superb display in the attacking midfield role. The German international keeps his place this afternoon meaning Martin Odegaard has to settle for a place among the substitutes again.

Bukayo Saka is back in the Arsenal line-up after being rested last time out. Leandro Trossard is also recalled on the wing with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli dropping to the bench.

Viktor Gyokeres was on the scoresheet against Kairat on Wednesday and he leads the line up front today. Gabriel Jesus is an option from the bench if Arteta wants to freshen things up.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Piroe, Okafor, Gnonto

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Mosquera, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.