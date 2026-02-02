Liverpool reach agreement to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jacquet has been one of the hottest topics in the transfer window over the last 48 hours, unsurprisingly so given his remarkable displays in Ligue 1 for Rennes.

The youngster rose to prominence at the 2024 European Championships, where his standout performances earned him selection in the UEFA Under-19 Team of the Tournament, the only representative from the French squad.

Domestically, the 6ft 2in centre-back has impressed in Ligue 1 with his strong reading of the game, with FBref statistics highlighting his impact this season, where he averages 1.71 interceptions and 1.96 clearances per 90 minutes.

In recent weeks, reports via Football Talk revealed that Chelsea have made the 20-year-old their ‘priority’ target and have been in talks to discuss his transfer, while Liverpool also firmly entered the race for the youngster, leading to a battle between the two Premier League giants.

It appears the Reds have stolen a march on the Blues to land the youngster, as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League champions have reached an agreement with Rennes for the transfer of Jacquet to Anfield.

Rennes have been holding on for a record deal to sell the youngster, and the Merseyside club have now overtaken Chelsea in matching their demands, as the transfer expert adds that Liverpool will pay a £51m fixed fee plus £8m in add-ons.

Audacious swoop

However, Jacquet will only be playing for Liverpool from next season as he’s set to remain at Roazhon Park for the remainder of the campaign, Romano adds.

In a separate report, French journalist Fabrice Hawkins reveals that the France U21 international will be in Liverpool today to undergo his medicals after agreeing a five-year-plus option on another year contract with the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have been undergoing an ambitious rebuild since last summer. They’ve twice broken the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while other big-money signings like Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong also joined last summer.

The Merseyside giants are already working towards next season, with the centre-back position being the next point of focus, particularly with Ibrahima Konate’s deal running out in the summer.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield, marking their first Premier League win when conceding first since April last season against Tottenham Hotspur (5-1).