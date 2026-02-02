Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes.

After incessant injuries at the beginning of the season, the Frenchman was looking to build his way back into the starting lineup under former coach Xabi Alonso, especially after being an ever-present figure in the squad last season.

However, opportunities have not been regular this season, with both Alonso and newly appointed Álvaro Arbeloa preferring a midfield trio of Arda Guler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Jude Bellingham.

Camavinga has played 735 minutes of football, fewer than the minutes he accumulated at this stage of last season, leading to speculation about his possible departure to gain more playing time.

According to Fichajes, the 23-year-old is close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, and there’s a growing belief that he could be playing his last season as a Madrid player.

As a result, the report adds that while he remains highly valued at the Spanish capital, the club views his potential availability as a market opportunity to recoup sufficient funds, drawing interest from several Premier League clubs.

Among the clubs looking to sign Camavinga is Liverpool, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Premier League champions are ‘frontrunners’ in the race for the midfielder’s signature.

The Reds view the 23-year-old’s relentless energy and versatility to play across multiple roles as the ideal option to reinforce Arne Slot’s midfield, according to the report.

It appears Liverpool want to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the Spanish outlet adds that the Merseyside club are willing to submit a formal £60m offer for the possible transfer of the France international to Anfield.

Teams have regularly exposed Liverpool’s lack of physical presence and midfield cohesion by going long, playing direct, and fighting for loose balls in central areas.

Although Slot has now seemed to find a way to bypass this, as evidenced in his side’s 4-1 win against a physical Newcastle United side, the Reds still need a reliable defensive midfielder to provide cover to Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, who favour the no. 8 role.

The Frenchman has earned a reputation for his tireless work rate, both breaking down opponents’ attacks and orchestrating his team’s play through deep, transitional passes, making him a good fit for Liverpool.