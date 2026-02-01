Enzo Fernandez stars for Chelsea in West Ham win

Enzo Fernandez was the star of the show as Chelsea came from 2-0 down to secure a dramatic 2-1 win against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues were 2-0 down after goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville before João Pedro, Marc Cucurella, and Fernández netted a dramatic winner to secure all three points.

On 31st February 2023, Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Fernandez from Benfica, which at the time set a British transfer record.

The Argentine has had both highs and lows in West London, from being part of the team that finished 12th that same year, the club’s worst ever finish since the 1993-94 campaign, to netting Chelsea’s equaliser in the 2025 UEFA Conference League final while also starting the Blues’ Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it can be argued that no other record has had Chelsea fans roaring more than his stoppage-time winner against West Ham United in his 150th appearance for the club to mark his third anniversary since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

At the time of his arrival, it was Argentine artists La T y La M singing his name in the famous ‘Pa’ la Selección’ during his unveiling. This time, however, the chorus came from over 30,000 Chelsea fans inside Stamford Bridge and from millions globally, chanting his name after his remarkable performance against West Ham.

Remarkable performance

At full time, the 25-year-old won the most duels (6) and was also the most fouled player (3) on the pitch and also had 107 touches.

He had an 86% passing accuracy for his attempted 76 passes, while he also recorded a sky-high 16 passes into the final third.

The Argentine completed 10 of his 12 long balls and was reliable on the defensive side of the game, making four recoveries and seven defensive contributions.

Enzo’s winner also handed Chelsea manager Rosenior a new league record, making him the fourth Englishman to win his first three Premier League matches after Bobby Gould in August 1992, Sam Allardyce in August 2001 and Craig Shakespeare (first five) in April 2017.

The win also marked the first time the Blues had ever come back from 2-0 down at half-time to win a Premier League game.

Chelsea will now hope to continue their comeback sequence when they face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday, following their first-leg defeat.