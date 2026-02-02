Arsenal exploring move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to Nicolo Schira.

Mikel Arteta’s side were dealt a heavy blow after Mikel Merino was declared injured for ‘a number of weeks’. The next run of fixtures will be crucial to their ambitions this season, both in domestic and European competitions, and they’ll need their best legs to see them through.

The Gunners can’t afford to have a depleted squad at this title-deciding time of the season, and it’s no surprise the club are immediately in the market to possibly sign a cover before the winter transfer deadline, with Newcastle’s Tonali being eyed.

This is according to Italian football transfer expert Nicolo Schira, who claims that Arsenal have expressed interest in a late swoop to sign the 25-year-old.

The report adds that the North London club are now ‘working’ on a deal for the possible transfer of the Italian international to the Emirates Stadium.

Contract details are also being prepared, as Schira claims that Arsenal have offered a five-year contract with a bumpy pay rise to convince the midfielder to join Arteta’s ranks.

Audacious swoop

Given the timing of the Gunners’ interest, the deal won’t be easy, as Newcastle are reluctant to allow Tonali to leave Tyneside and are requesting a £100m fee to consider his departure, according to the report.

The club’s interest in the former AC Milan star is unsurprising; his combativeness and relentless work rate fit the mould of the player the manager likes to utilise.

In the ongoing campaign, the Italian midfielder has made 104 recoveries, 22 interceptions, and won 78 duels. His qualities on the ball and in the final third are also impressive, as he has created 17 chances, completed 85.2% of his passes, and recorded 1,356 touches.

For a team that has built a reputation on aerial dominance this season, Tonali’s 62.5% aerial duel success would hand set-piece coach Nicolas Jover a threat in attacking set pieces and a reliable option in defending them.

The Gunners sanctioned a loan move for youngster Ethan Nwaneri to join Marseille for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The England U21 international would have been a useful option in Merino’s absence. With the deadline approaching, it’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal recall the 18-year-old, make a bid for Tonali, or pursue other affordable alternatives.