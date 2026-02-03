Man Utd told to spend ‘astronomical’ fee to sign Cole Palmer

Manchester United have been informed that they would need to pay an ‘astronomical’ fee to sign Chelsea star Cole Palmer, according to Football Insider.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Portuguese giants Sporting CP back in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as an undisputed starter in United’s creative midfield position.

During Ruben Amorim’s 14-month stint as the manager, Fernandes played in a deeper role in the 3-4-2-1 formation. However, following Michael Carrick’s arrival as the interim boss, the 31-year-old has returned to his preferred No.10 role.

Fernandes has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring five goals and registering 13 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has been guiding United to mount a top-four charge in the Premier League.

However, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, United would have to replace the Portugal international if they decide to part ways with him this year.

Although Man Utd already have Mason Mount, he has been struggling with fitness problems since arriving from Chelsea a few years ago.

Now, Football Insider state that Palmer is homesick in London and would be open to joining Man Utd. So, the Red Devils could be able to secure his service this year should they make a concrete approach.

Palmer to Man Utd

However, United would have to break the British transfer record to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford as Chelsea have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2033.

Liverpool spent £125m to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer, which is currently the Premier League’s record transfer.

The report claim that Palmer would be ready to stay at Chelsea if he receives a new, improved deal, and it is highly unlikely that United would be able to secure his service.

Palmer displayed impressive performances for Chelsea over the last two seasons but has struggled with fitness problems thus far this campaign.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League and would be a great coup for United should they opt to sign him to replace Fernandes.