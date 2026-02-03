Liverpool & Man Utd to ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Wharton

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

Since Arne Slot’s arrival as the manager, Endo has found himself on the periphery. But amid recent injuries to key defenders, the Japanese international has provided cover at the back.

On the other hand, Jones has had fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away. Szoboszlai is a creative midfielder by trait, but has also played in the right-back position this season amid Jeremy Frimpong and Conor Bradley’s absence.

Therefore, it appears the Merseyside club have started exploring options to strengthen the engine room. Football Insider state that Liverpool have identified Wharton as ‘top target’ and are set to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to seal the deal next summer.

However, the Reds will have to overcome stiff competition as Man Utd are in this race as well and are set to step up efforts to finalise the operation ahead of next season.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action closely. However, Man Utd and Liverpool are currently ‘favourites’ in this race.

Battle

Crystal Palace are ready to cash-in on Wharton, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, next summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. So, they are in a strong position to demand a huge fee.

Man Utd decided to revamp the frontline last summer and are planning to overhaul the engine room ahead of next season. Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this term, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Anfield club eventually opt to reinforce the midfield department by purchasing Wharton this year.