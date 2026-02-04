Arsenal and Chelsea keen on signing Lennart Karl from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl is having an impressive debut season with the Bundesliga outfit. With four goals and two assists to his name in the German top division, it is fair to say that the 17-year-old is forming a positive impression.

German source Fussball Daten has reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to lock horns over Lennart Karl’s signing from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window as both Londoners look for more depth, particularly in offensive midfield.

Karl is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2028, so Arsenal and Chelsea will not find it easy to price away one of the club’s most promising youngsters in the last decade or so.

Chelsea could be favourites for Karl

Arsenal are doing exceptionally well this season but with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard prone to fitness problems, they would be massively bolstered by Lennart Karl’s signing as he is a long-term option who can cover for both their key players.

Chelsea, however, will feel more confident that they will be able to secure the youngster’s services. The Blues have not hesitated to spend big money on younger players lately, and on a player of the German’s calibre, they may be willing to pay decently again.

In addition, the environment at Stamford Bridge might be more conducive to Karl’s development as a footballer given that the younger players Chelsea have invested on in recent months have all received a fair chance at proving their qualities.

Though Bayern Munich would like to keep the midfielder for the longer run, it will be interesting to see if they find a high transfer fee too good to turn down during the summer, especially if he is called up for the World Cup and impresses with Germany.