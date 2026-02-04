Man Utd urged to sign Tonali ahead of Chelsea & Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson has urged his old club to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Red Devils are said to be planning to revamp the midfield department next summer as Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract.

Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away, having struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months.

Now, speaking to Metro, Simpson has urged Man Utd to sign Tonali as he would be a perfect player to complement Kobbie Mainoo. The Newcastle star is quick across the ground, good with possession, and strong.

The former defender further states that Tonali is a ‘top player’ and has the personality to play for a big club like United. So, he would be a ‘brilliant’ acquisition for the Red Devils should they eventually manage to secure his services.

Simpson said:

“I think Tonali would work really well in that United midfield. I think he would complement Kobbie Mainoo really nicely, because he gets about the pitch so well. Obviously, he’s been a top player for Newcastle. “He’s good on the ball, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’d be a brilliant player in there in many regards. Also, he’s the type of player that I think could wear a Man Utd shirt. It’s not easy, that, and I feel like he could wear it with the pressure and deal with it. He could definitely slot in there.”

Tonali to Man Utd

However, purchasing the 25-year-old won’t be straightforward for the 20-time English champions, as Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move for him in the summer.

Although Tonali is happy at Newcastle, he would be ready to leave if the Magpies eventually fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s side have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on Tonali’s head if they are forced to let him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Tonali is an energetic defensive midfielder by trait and can also provide cover in the No.8 role if needed. He is a Premier League-proven player, and it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service ahead of next season.