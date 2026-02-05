Arsenal to revisit Igor Tyjon & Ayyoub Bouaddi deals next summer

Arsenal are keen on signing Blackburn Rovers centre-forward Igor Tyjon and Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi next summer, as per Ryan Taylor.

The Gunners were looking to add a new midfielder before the winter deadline, but nothing materialised. However, the additions were made to the academy ranks, as they were able to sign highly rated U19 star Jaden Dixon from Stoke City, while St Mirren striker Evan Mooney joined before the deadline.

In the early days of the winter transfer window, Arsenal reportedly saw their offer for Tyjon rebuffed by Blackburn, and despite being tipped to leave with six months left on his contract, the 17-year-old remained at Ewood Park, where he’ll see out the remainder of the season.

It appears Arsenal remain poised on signing the exciting forward, as Ryan Taylor claims that the North London club are set to revisit the deal for the transfer of Tyjon to the Emirates Stadium next summer, with Blackburn set to receive a training compensation fee.

However, Taylor, in an article for Football London, claims that Arsenal will face stern competition for his signature, as clubs in England and abroad, including Atalanta, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, are set to battle the Gunners for the Poland U18 star.

Summer swoop

The report adds that Mikel Arteta’s side could also explore a move for Lille’s France U21 international Bouaddi ahead of the next summer transfer window.

While there’s no guarantee of a move, the Gunners have begun exploratory discussions with the representatives of the French midfielder, who is also of keen interest to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the report.

For Bouaddi, valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, his arrival would see him step straight into the mix for a starting role alongside Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice, moving ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Christian Nørgaard in the pecking order. Such a move would send a clear message to the squad that the club has no intention of standing still and is fully committed to raising standards.

On the other hand, Tyjon will be part of the club’s youth setup, which has already brought in Edwin and Holger Quintero, as well as other highly rated prospects, with the aim of gradually integrating them into the first team.