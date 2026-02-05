Man Utd plot triple swoop to sign Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall, and Alex Scott

Manchester United are plotting a triple swoop to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall and Bournemouth star Alex Scott, according to Fichajes.

No additions were made in midfield last summer by the Red Devils, who instead focused on refreshing the forward line, bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha to reshape the attack.

As the campaign wore on, that decision proved costly at the start of the season: Manu Ugarte failed to settle early on, while Kobbie Mainoo saw his opportunities reduced under Ruben Amorim, before a return to the starting XI sparked a clear upturn in his displays under Michael Carrick.

The situation has since become more pressing, fuelled by reports that Casemiro has informed the club of his intention to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

As a result, Fichajes reports that United have earmarked Anderson for a summer swoop as a possible option to replace the outgoing Casemiro next season.

The report adds that the club views the 23-year-old as a viable fit, providing the squad with physical presence and combative qualities in winning duels.

Tripple swoop

Another option is Bournemouth’s Scott, whose versatility would offer a viable rotational option for the team’s midfield pivot. His potential are also being well regarded by the Red Devils, who are now looking to sign him before his valuation skyrockets, according to the report.

Lewis Hall, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, is an option for the left wing, according to the Spanish outlet, which claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have set their sights on the former Chelsea star to add depth, competition, and physicality to the left-back position, which has been lacking this campaign.

The trio are key players for their respective teams, so a deal won’t be easy unless a significant amount is involved.

Aware of this, Fichajes reports that INEOS have set out a £172m package for an audacious swoop for the possible transfer of the Premier League trio to reinforce their squad next season.

Having won his first three games in charge as interim boss, Carrick will hope to lead the team to four consecutive wins for the first time since February 2024 when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday, 7 February.