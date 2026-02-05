Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Chelsea target Murillo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Chelsea target and Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per TEAMtalk.

Although the Red Devils are currently third best goal-scoring team in the Premier League, they have struggled defensively, conceding 36 goals in 24 matches.

Only the bottom three teams, plus AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United, have leaked more goals than the 20-time English champions thus far this campaign.

With Harry Maguire looking likely to leave as a free agent at the end of this season and Matthijs de Ligt struggling with fitness problems, Man Utd could do with signing a new centre-back.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are ‘keen’ on purchasing Murillo after monitoring his development closely and could make a concrete approach this year.

However, Chelsea are also in this race as they are looking for a premium and proven defender and have also been keeping a close eye on his development.

Moreover, Real Madrid are interested in him as well, and the Brazilian would be open to moving away from the Premier League. But the Spanish giants might not be ready to seal the deal by matching the Tricky Trees’ asking price. The Brazilian is valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029.

Murillo has established himself as a talismanic figure for Nottingham Forest since joining from Brazilian side Corinthians in 2023. He is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the left-back position.

After helping his side secure Europa League football last term, he has been guiding his team to survive relegation this season, scoring a solitary goal and keeping five clean sheets across all competitions.

Although he isn’t very tall, he is quick, extremely strong, and good in the air. Moreover, he is comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions, and also has excellent ball striking power.

Murillo is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.