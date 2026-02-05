Liverpool battling with Chelsea to sign Morgan Rogers

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, as per The Athletic.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough a couple of years ago, the 23-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter in Unai Emery’s starting line-up.

In 54 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman made 27 goal contributions last term and helped his side reach the quarter-final of the Champions League before narrowly losing to eventual champions PSG.

This season, Rogers has continued to display impressive performances, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 34 appearances in all tournaments.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge, sitting third in the Premier League table with 46 points from 24 matches, while Chelsea are fifth with 40 points.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, Rogers has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team’s starting line-up.

Now, The Athletic report that Liverpool and Chelsea are ‘huge admirers’ of Rogers, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2031, Aston Villa have no intention of parting ways with him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Still, Chelsea and Liverpool haven’t been put off by the valuation, with the Blues exploring options to replace Cole Palmer. Rogers would be open to leaving to take a new challenge in his career should Aston Villa eventually fail to secure Champions League football next season.

Rogers is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also efficient on the left flank. Moreover, he can provide cover on the right if needed. The Englishman is strong, quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Rogers is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.