Arsenal & Man Utd interested in summer swoop for Leon Goretzka

Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka ahead of a possible summer move, according to Ekrem Konur.

Leon Goretzka arrived in Bavaria from Schalke in the summer of 2018 and has since become a familiar figure in Bayern colours. Across all competitions, the Germany international has clocked up 292 outings, registering 47 goals and 48 assists, while playing his part in one of the most dominant spells the club has enjoyed.

Over those eight years in Munich, he has contributed to an impressive haul of silverware, helping Bayern claim six Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups, two domestic cup titles, and success in both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

The 30-year-old was tipped to depart the Allianz Arena in the winter, with Arsenal reportedly making enquiries over his availability before he opted to remain at the club.

With speculations over his contract making rounds on whether or not he’ll extend his stay at the club, Ekrem Konur has now provided an update on the situation as well as his potential suitors ahead of next summer.

According to Konur, Goretzka will not sign a contract extension with Bayern and will depart the club in June, ending eight years with the Bundesliga giants.

Battle

The journalist adds that Premier League giants Arsenal and Man Utd are closely monitoring the situation ahead of a possible free transfer next summer.

However, the Red Devils and the Gunners are not alone in the race, as the report adds that West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the 30-year-old for an audacious summer swoop, while Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also in the race, having ‘pushed’ to sign him in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Despite Mikel Merino’s injury, Mikel Arteta still has an array of central midfielders, including Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Nørgaard.

Hence, a move to United would make more sense, as he could provide the club with a perfect replacement for the outgoing Casemiro while also being a reliable pivot alongside another central midfielder.

With his deal expiring in the summer, United could land an experienced, reliable, and combative defensive midfielder at a bargain free transfer without having to pay a fee in excess of his £13m Transfermarkt valuation.