Man Utd make Elliot Anderson ‘first choice’ target ahead of Adam Wharton & Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have made Nottingham Forest’s midfielder Elliot Anderson their ‘first choice’ target ahead of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, according to The Athletic.

Having sidelined Kobbie Mainoo and Manu Ugarte for much of the opening half of the season, former head coach Ruben Amorim constantly utilised Bruno Fernandes as a midfield pivot with Manu Ugarte, a role that not only unbalanced the team but also drew frustrations from fans and pundits.

To Amorim’s credit, the club’s failure to add a defensive midfielder meant the bulk of defensive duties fell on Casemiro, as the then-manager had little trust in Manu Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

While Mainoo is currently thriving under the new interim boss, Michael Carrick, and has brought balance and steel to United’s midfield, the club now need to add another defensive midfielder, as Casemiro has announced he’ll be departing Old Trafford after four seasons at the club.

According to The Athletic, United are expected to swoop for two new midfielders in the wake of the Brazilian’s exit, as well as uncertainties surrounding Ugarte’s future.

‘First-choice target’

The report adds that Anderson, Baleba, and Wharton are on the list of midfield targets the club are exploring ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Despite looking to add two midfielders, it appears the Red Devils already have a preference, as the Athletic claims that Anderson has been earmarked as their ‘first-choice’ target ahead of other options.

Having failed to land either of the midfielders in the recently concluded winter market due to their importance to their respective clubs and the unlikelihood of them entertaining offers in the middle of the season, United could be boosted in their pursuit next summer as Brighton, Forest, and Palace would be more open to offers at the end of the season, according to the report.

With Anderson earmarked as their priority option, there’s a belief Baleba could be the club’s second preferred option, having previously tried to sign him last summer, and especially because Wharton is reportedly ‘edging closer’ to Liverpool.

The trio have a £52m Transfermarkt valuation but will likely cost more as they still have at least two more years on their contracts with their respective clubs.