Adam Wharton ‘getting closer’ to joining Liverpool

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is ‘getting closer’ to joining Liverpool, according to Nicolo Schira.

Teams have regularly exposed Liverpool’s lack of physical presence and cohesion in midfield by going long, playing direct, and fighting for loose balls in central areas.

Arne Slot has often voiced his frustration at opponents sitting deep and bypassing midfield with long passes. This approach has played a major role in the Reds’ inconsistent form and results throughout the campaign.

That context makes Wharton a logical target, given he operates within a side known for defensive discipline and compactness, while also offering efficient distribution in tight areas, which aligns with Slot’s system.

Liverpool are already familiar with what the midfielder brings, having watched him dominate proceedings in both the FA Cup final and the Community Shield against the reigning Premier League champions.

Earlier reports via Football Talk revealed that the Reds were ‘leading the race’ to sign Wharton next summer to bolster their squad.

It appears a deal is already close to completion, as Nicolo Schira, in a new development, claims that the England international is ‘getting closer’ to a move to Anfield from Palace.

Audacious swoop

Amid interest from several top clubs, the journalist adds that the 21-year-old has already made himself available to join the Merseyside club.

While it is unclear whether a club-to-club agreement has been reached yet, Schira indicates that personal terms with Wharton may have been agreed upon, as he reports that the midfielder has agreed to a five-year contract with the 20-time English champions.

Although Slot’s team went on a 13-match unbeaten sequence across all competitions, that run rarely felt convincing. Outside of a couple of strong Champions League away displays, dominant performances were hard to recall. Wednesday’s emphatic 3-0 success in Marseille hinted at momentum building, only for those signs to disappear days later when an injury-hit Bournemouth side secured a 3-2 win on Saturday.

That setback has left the Reds without a league win in five games, recording four draws and one defeat — their longest such stretch since January 2021. With results stalling and performances dipping, the argument for midfield reinforcement has only grown stronger.

Last summer, Liverpool showed they were not afraid to splash the cash, so it won’t be surprising if an agreement is reached to sign Wharton on a fee above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation.