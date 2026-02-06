Arsenal
Raya, Calafiori and Trossard start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Sunderland
Arsenal host Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 25 of the Premier League tomorrow at 15:00 local time as they look to secure another win and move a step closer to clinching the English top-flight crown.
The Gunners overcame Chelsea in their midweek Carabao Cup meeting to progress to the final at Wembley Stadium. As they return to action in the Premier League, here is how they could line-up.
Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks.
Defenders – Jurrien Timber is expected to continue at right back but Riccardo Calafiori’s expected return to the starting eleven might see Piero Hincapie drop out from playing left back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are likely to round off the back four by partnering one another as the central defenders.
Trossard to feature on the left wing
Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi is expected to be employed as the defensive midfielder once more as Mikel Merino will undergo surgery. Declan Rice might also keep his spot in the engine room and Martin Odegaard’s minor fitness problem could see Eberechi Eze get a start with Kai Havertz expected to be on the bench so his injury return can be managed effectively.
Forwards – Bukayo Saka is injured, so another start on the right wing is in store for Noni Madueke. Arsenal’s only change in the front three could come on their left flank with Leandro Trossard expected to come in place of Gabriel Martinelli. Viktor Gyokeres could lead the line ahead of Gabriel Jesus in spite of the Brazilian’s form given that he is just returning from a major injury.
Here is how Arsenal might look on paper.
