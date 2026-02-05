Chelsea plan to launch swoop to sign Rodrigo Mendoza

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at EF Altorreal before joining EF San Miguel. He signed for Renero FC back in 2017, and after spending two years there, he joined Los Franjiverdes’ academy.

Mendoza made his first team debut for Elche back in 2022 before playing regularly in recent years. He helped his side gain promotion last term before showing glimpses of his qualities in La Liga this season, making three goal contributions across all competitions thus far.

Having been impressed by the youngster’s recent eye-catching performances, Los Rojiblancos have decided to secure his services in the winter transfer window.

However, Fichajes state that Chelsea had been monitoring his development closely before his move to the Estadio Metropolitano and were planning to sign the Spaniard next summer.

Although Atletico Madrid have signed him, the Blues remain keen on him and are set to keep a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

Diego Simeone’s side are aware of Chelsea’s interest in Mendoza and aren’t in any rush to sell him, with his existing deal set to run until 2031. If the U21 Spain international continues to display impressive performances at the Spanish capital, his price will soar.

Mendoza to Chelsea

Mendoza is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the No.10 position. He is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines.

Moreover, he, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also excellent in tight areas.

Mendoza is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. With Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo continuing to struggle with fitness problems, Liam Rosenior’s side could do with signing a new midfielder.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the summer or next year.

Meanwhile, after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal, Chelsea will face off against the bottom Premier League team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, this weekend before taking on Leeds United in the league next week.