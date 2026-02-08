Liverpool considering bid to sign Newcastle centre-back Sven Botman

Liverpool are preparing a formal offer to sign Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman, according to Sport Boom.

Botman, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, was part of the early phases of Newcastle’s rebuild that saw an influx of more quality players as opposed to the period under Mike Ashley’s ownership.

The 6ft 3in centre-back came through the ranks at Ajax’s famous academy before moving to Ligue 1 to join Lille in 2020.

Since arriving at the French club, he has enjoyed remarkable strides in his performances and was an instrumental part of Lille’s famous 2020-21 squad that won the Ligue 1 under Christophe Galtier.

After 79 appearances at the club, Newcastle swooped in to sign him in 2022, in what was an ambitious transfer window for the club that also saw the arrivals of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope, and Matt Targett.

Despite injury disruptions since his arrival, the 26-year-old has made 99 appearances for the Magpies in their surge in recent seasons that has seen them achieve two UEFA Champions League qualifications and a historic Carabao Cup triumph that has seen the club end their over seven-decade trophy drought.

Botman to Liverpool

Now, according to Sports Boom, Liverpool are considering making a formal offer for the possible transfer of Botman to Anfield.

Due to his experience in the Premier League, the report adds that the Reds are looking to sign him as the more experienced option to ‘mentor’ the incoming Jeremy Jacquet, who is set to arrive next summer.

After an emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend, Liverpool will look to reverse a disappointing first-leg 3-0 loss to Manchester City when they visit Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are tipped as favourites for this clash, having lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home games against City (W14, D7), with that defeat coming the only time they hosted them as reigning champions (1-4 in February 2021).

Liverpool did the double over the Cityzens en route to winning their second Premier League title last season, but ahead of Sunday’s clash at Anfield, it is City who are targeting a league double over the Reds for the first time since 1936-37.

However, Arne Slot’s side are in good form heading to this clash, as they’ve lost only one of their last 18 Premier League games, the fewest of any team since matchweek 13.