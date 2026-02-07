Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups as Mbeumo leads the United attack
Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford this lunchtime.
Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford this lunchtime.
United head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the Premier League standings – one point above fifth-placed Chelsea – so they can tighten their grip with victory over Spurs today.
Senne Lammens keeps goal for Man Utd once again while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw occupy the full-back positions. Harry Maguire gets another start in the middle of defence and he’s partnered with Lisandro Martinez.
Casemiro will be looking to continue his recent form while Kobbie Mainoo gets another chance to impress in midfield after being given a new lease of life under Michael Carrick.
Bruno Fernandes captains the Manchester United side once again while Amad Diallo and Matteus Cunha support Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have to make do with places among the substitutes.
As for Tottenham, they languish down in 14th place so Thomas Frank is under pressure to turn things around. Guglielmo Vicario starts in goal once again for Spurs while Archie Gray lines-up in defence with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence still injured.
Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are joined by Destiny Udogie in the back four while Pape Matar Sarr gets another start in midfield alongside Palhinha. Yves Bissouma remains on the bench.
Conor Gallagher starts again for Spurs while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert support Dominic Solanke in attack. Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani are options from the bench if needed.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes (c), Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha.
Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, T. Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.
Tottenham
Vicario, Gray, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Palhinha, Odobert, Gallagher, Simons, Solanke
Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Souza, Byfield, Bissouma, Olusesi, Williams-Barnet, Tel, Kolo Muani
Other News
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 2 hours ago
[Teams] Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups as Mbeumo leads the United attack
Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with...
-
Arsenal/ 5 hours ago
Arsenal interested in Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson
Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s highly rated left-back Daniel Svensson, according...
-
Chelsea/ 5 hours ago
Man Utd battling with Chelsea to sign Forest’s Murillo
Manchester United are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest...
-
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Arsenal & Liverpool lead race to sign AZ Alkmaar Kees Smit
Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 6 hours ago
Man Utd set sights on Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers over summer move
Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers,...