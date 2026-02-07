[Teams] Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups as Mbeumo leads the United attack

Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford this lunchtime.

United head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the Premier League standings – one point above fifth-placed Chelsea – so they can tighten their grip with victory over Spurs today.

Senne Lammens keeps goal for Man Utd once again while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw occupy the full-back positions. Harry Maguire gets another start in the middle of defence and he’s partnered with Lisandro Martinez.

Casemiro will be looking to continue his recent form while Kobbie Mainoo gets another chance to impress in midfield after being given a new lease of life under Michael Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes captains the Manchester United side once again while Amad Diallo and Matteus Cunha support Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have to make do with places among the substitutes.

As for Tottenham, they languish down in 14th place so Thomas Frank is under pressure to turn things around. Guglielmo Vicario starts in goal once again for Spurs while Archie Gray lines-up in defence with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence still injured.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are joined by Destiny Udogie in the back four while Pape Matar Sarr gets another start in midfield alongside Palhinha. Yves Bissouma remains on the bench.

Conor Gallagher starts again for Spurs while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert support Dominic Solanke in attack. Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani are options from the bench if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes (c), Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, T. Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.

Tottenham

Vicario, Gray, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Palhinha, Odobert, Gallagher, Simons, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Souza, Byfield, Bissouma, Olusesi, Williams-Barnet, Tel, Kolo Muani