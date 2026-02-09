Man Utd in battle with Tottenham and Arsenal over deal to sign Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are in battle with Tottenham and Arsenal over a deal to sign AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, according to Calciomercato.it.

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea with a lot of promise, but incessant injuries saw him behind Willian and Pedro in the pecking order. Although he enjoyed a strong run of form post-COVID, he never really got the consistent run of form to nail a starting spot in the team.

However, since his move to Milan, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in form, with his performances now showing exactly why he was so highly rated while on the books of Borussia Dortmund.

This campaign, the American has been one of the standout performers for Massimiliano Allegri’s title-chasing Rossoneri, registering ten goals and two assists from 20 appearances in all competitions, drawing interest from several clubs.

According to Calciomercato.it, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Pulisic to reinforce their attacking ranks in the next campaign.

Battle

In what looks to be a boost for the club, the report adds that AC Milan are looking to recoup significant funds next summer from player sales as they look to revamp their squad, and Pulisic is among the options on their list, with the Red Devils now monitoring the situation.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions will face stern competition for the USMNT captain’s signature, as the Italian outlet claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to battle with them for the forward’s signature, according to the report.

Despite being a key part of the Rossoneri since his arrival, the Italian giants are open to offers and could allow him to leave for £47m in the summer amid interest from United, the report adds.

Pulisic would make an immediate difference at the club, bringing added depth and a reliable scoring threat alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in attack.

As the popular saying goes, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’ A potential move to Old Trafford would also hand Pulisic a chance to end his poor record against United, having failed to win or record any goal contributions in his eight appearances against them.