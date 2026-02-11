Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd battling to sign FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on highly rated FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi ahead of a possible summer move, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old came through the renowned Right to Dream Academy, which has produced players such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus, Sunderland’s Simon Adingra, former Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Brighton’s Ibrahim Osman.

Yirenkyi moved to Denmark in 2024 to undergo trials with Nordsjaelland before being eased into the first team. The youngster became a regular in the ongoing campaign and has started every league game this season, with his displays catching the eye of several clubs.

His versatility has been his best quality, as he has performed remarkably as both a deep-lying and a central midfielder, contributing seven goals.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Man Utd, and Arsenal are ramping up efforts to sign Yirenkyi, who has been likened to Michael Essien.

The report adds that entourages from the Premier League trio were in attendance at Right to Dream Park on the weekend to watch the Ghanaian midfielder, who opened the scoring in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Sønderjyske Fodbold.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has instructed the club’s scouts to closely monitor his progress after making enquiries alongside the Blues and the Gunners, according to the report.

Prospect

Having rejected a £15m offer for the midfielder in January, Nordsjaelland are keen on a record £22m sale for the midfielder, who is also of keen interest to Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and West Ham United, TEAMtalk adds.

United’s interest in Yirenkyi makes sense, as the club are actively searching for a defensive midfielder ahead of the summer window, especially with Casemiro expected to depart at the end of the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, already have plenty of midfield numbers under Liam Rosenior, but recurring fitness problems for Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia throughout the season have pushed the Blues back into the market, and Yirenkyi fits the young, reliable, and quality profile the club needs.

For Arsenal, options are available in midfield, yet when viewed through a long-term lens, the centre of the pitch remains the most pressing area for renewal. It is currently the oldest part of Mikel Arteta’s outfield setup, with Ethan Nwaneri the only midfielder under 26.

Yirenkyi would be a good addition for either club, and it’ll be interesting to see how the transfer plays out in the coming months.