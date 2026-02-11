Chelsea monitoring Bournemouth centre-forward Eli Junior Kroupi

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bournemouth’s in-form centre-forward Eli Junior Kroupi over a possible summer move, according to The Sun.

A product of Lorient’s academy, Kroupi was handed his senior debut on the closing day of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season. Aged 16 years and 345 days, he surpassed Matteo Guendouzi’s long-standing mark to become the youngest player in the club’s history, introduced for the final seven minutes of a 2–1 victory over Strasbourg.

His involvement grew during the 2023/24 campaign, and he soon set another landmark by overtaking Andre Ayew’s record as Lorient’s youngest goalscorer, scoring in a 5–3 defeat to Nantes in September 2023. Not long after, he struck twice in a 3–3 draw with Lyon, becoming the youngest player since 1974 to score a brace in Ligue 1.

Those displays in France attracted interest from several sides before Bournemouth secured his signing. This season, the 19-year-old has scored eight Premier League goals, including a ferocious strike in the recent 2–0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following his rapid rise, The Sun claims that Bournemouth have been in talks to extend his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and with interest in his services soaring, the Cherries are looking to recoup a club-record £80m from his sale.

Exciting prospect

The South Coast outfit’s keenness on extending his contract comes after persistent interest from clubs in the 19-year-old, as The Sun claims that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the exciting forward.

The report adds that the London giants have regularly sent scouts to monitor his performances ahead of a possible move in next summer’s transfer window.

Considering his meteoric rise, it’s unsurprising that several top European clubs are vying for his signature, as the report reveals that Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are set to battle the Blues for Kroupi’s signature.

Chelsea already have plenty of attacking options at their disposal, with further reinforcements also scheduled to arrive next season.

Agreements are in place for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to join in the summer. At the same time, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and academy prospects Shumaira Mheuka and Dujuan Richards remain part of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Although Kroupi possesses the qualities and potential to become world-class, Rosenior currently has several options. Hence, reinforcement should be targeted elsewhere, such as the centre-back position, rather than spending £80m on another exciting prospect.