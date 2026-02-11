Liverpool consider bringing Jarell Quansah back from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool have conceded 35 goals in 25 Premier League matches so far this season, and defensively, it is fair to say that they are in troubled waters as a result of a lack of depth, injuries and the performance of their best player on paper, Virgil van Dijk.

Unlike Manchester City, the Reds did not strengthen their squad in the winter in spite of having the financial means to do so and consequently, they risk missing out on a place in the Champions League next season.

Nonetheless, squad planning for 2026/27 is already underway and as per Football Insider, Liverpool are looking to sign Jarell Quansah back from Bayer Leverkusen in order to add cover in their backline after his impressive displays in Germany.

He joined Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year but Liverpool retain a buyback clause which will come into effect in 2027. How much the amount for it is is unknown as is whether the Reds can prepone their option of re-signing him.

Quansah a good fit for Liverpool

Jarell Quansah left Liverpool for regular game time over anything else. He has been one of Melwood’s most highly rated graduates and was also a part of Arne Slot’s triumphant Premier League squad during the 2024/25 season.

The 23-year-old is 6 feet 3 inches tall, which makes him aerially strong and he also has a great physical prowess. His ability on the ball, primarily an excellent passing range, make Quansah an ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to let go of him this summer, before Liverpool’s buyback clause becomes active. Quansah is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt but could well cost more given he was signed at that price last summer.