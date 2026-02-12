Man Utd have held private meeting with Yan Diomande’s agents



According to Sky Sport CH, Manchester United have held a private meeting with the representatives of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande over a potential summer transfer.

The Red Devils strengthened their attacking department last summer with the purchases of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. All three of them have made a notable impact during the ongoing campaign for Man United, who are 4th in the Premier League table after 26 games into the season.

There could be more funds spent to bolster the frontline for the next campaign, and Sky Sport CH claim that United have privately spoken with Maxidel Management, who are Diomande’s former agency. They continue to control his future despite Roc Nation taking the player under their wing this campaign.

Diomande has signed a private agreement with Maxidel and only they can discuss his future during his time at Leipzig. There is also an issue with image rights which Maxidel own until June 2031. If violated, Maxidel and the player would be owed £6 million and 4.4 million respectively. Sky Sport CH claim that interested teams could resist signing the winger until the issue with image rights is resolved.

Top talent

The 19-year-old signed for Leipzig from Spanish outfit Leganes last summer and has been an instant success for the Bundesliga heavyweights. He has accumulated 8 goals and 6 assists from just 22 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit.

Diomande has operated from the right and left wing, but has been more effective from the former of those positions. The right-footed attacker has exceptional dribbling skills and has averaged 3.4 take-ons per league appearance during the ongoing campaign.

He has likewise impressed with his duel-winning ability. The teenager has won 5 duels per outing with 4 recoveries and 1 tackle on average. Hence, he works hard with and without possession and would be a welcome signing for the Red Devils this summer.

Leipzig value their prized asset at a mammoth £87 million, having signed him for just £17.4 million last year. They are known for holding out for premium prices and may not entertain his exit unless a club is willing to come close to their valuation for the winger.