Chelsea in fierce battle to sign Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Mainz’s highly rated centre-back Kacper Potulski, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Potulski began his career in the youth system at Lechia Gdańsk in northern Poland before moving to Legia Warsaw in 2021. After two years in the capital, Mainz secured his signature in the summer of 2023.

The 18-year-old made a strong impression under former FSV head coach Bo Henriksen during pre-season and at the club’s summer training camp, though he was handed just one league start during Henriksen’s tenure. Since Urs Fischer took charge in Rheinhessen, Potulski has featured more prominently, making six further Bundesliga appearances.

Across all competitions this season, Potulski has made 18 appearances, registering one goal and one assist in the Bundesliga and UEFA Conference League. However, his defensive output stands out most. He is averaging 4.9 duels won per game and 8.7 recoveries per 90 minutes, which has caught the attention of several clubs.

According to Plettenberg, Potulski is attracting interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, who have joined the race to sign the Poland U21 international centre-back.

The Blues’ youth recruitment drive involves a potential loan move to sister club Strasbourg, and the same is true for Potulski, as the German transfer expert adds that the London giants are already plotting a loan for the youngster to join the Alsatian outfit to develop further.

Prospect

However, the 6ft 4in forward is highly regarded across Europe, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Como, Brighton, and Brentford set to compete with Chelsea for his signature, according to the report.

Chelsea are already well stocked with promising centre-back talent across both their academy and senior setup. Josh Acheampong has been fully integrated into the first-team squad, while Mamadou Sarr is also part of the club’s long-term plans after being recalled from a loan spell at Strasbourg.

In addition, the Blues reached an agreement in principle in November to sign highly rated Colombian defender Deinner Ordóñez from Independiente del Valle once he turns 18, further strengthening an already youthful defensive pipeline.

Given the depth of emerging talent, Chelsea may not need to prioritise another young centre-back. Instead, there is a strong case for adding experience to the back line.

If Liam Rosenior is looking to bring greater stability and leadership to the defence, targeting a proven, established defender could prove more beneficial than recruiting another prospect who may require time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.