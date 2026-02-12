Arsenal injury blow as Kai Havertz suffers muscular injury

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to face a spell on the sidelines, according to The Athletic.

Havertz has endured a frustrating spell with injuries and had only just returned from the knee issue he sustained on the opening day of the season, which sidelined him for around five months.

Before that setback, he suffered a hamstring injury during a training camp in Dubai in February 2025. The problem required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

He is now set to miss several more matches, including next weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, after picking up a fresh concern.

This is according to The Athletic, which claims that Havertz will be ruled out for an extended period after suffering a muscle injury.

The reputable journalist adds that the former Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea forward will miss the coming London derbies against Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

However, in a boost to the Gunners’ title race, Ornstein adds that the injury to the Germany international is not as critical as initially feared.

Blow

Havertz’s latest setback will be a major worry for Mikel Arteta, who is already dealing with a depleted squad. Midfielder Mikel Merino has undergone surgery on a foot issue.

Captain Martin Ødegaard, England international Bukayo Saka, and youngster Max Dowman have also been sidelined in recent weeks.

Havertz has featured just seven times for Arsenal in all competitions this season, registering two goals and two assists. Among those contributions was a decisive strike against former club Chelsea in the second leg of last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

He now faces a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the crucial run-in to the Gunners’ campaign, while Germany will also closely monitor his recovery with the World Cup on the horizon this summer.

Spurs and Brentford are both expected to adopt a deeper, more compact approach against Arsenal. With several attacking players potentially unavailable, there is a genuine risk of dropped points in the upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal have struggled to capitalise on favourable positions in recent seasons, so Arteta will be determined to ensure history does not repeat itself in the decisive weeks ahead.