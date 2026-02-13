Man Utd frontrunners to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are the frontrunners to land Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils strengthened their forward department last summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but there could be more additions to the frontline this year.

A new winger could be recruited and Teamtalk claim that Man United are the favourites to land Ndiaye. He is the prime candidate to replace Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barcelona.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also mentioned as candidates to land the former Sheffield United man, but he won’t come on the cheap with another three years remaining on his contract.

Everton are expected to demand at least £70 million to part ways with the Senegal international.

Promising forward

Ndiaye is a versatile forward. He can operate as a right winger, left winger or in the number 10 role. He has also excelled as a centre-forward in the past. His ability to play in multiple positions would make him a good acquisition for United.

The Senegalese star has made seven goal contributions from 20 league appearances this campaign, but has also impressed with other attributes. He has won 6 duels and 6 recoveries per match with almost 2 tackles for the Toffees.

The attacker has likewise dazzled in the final third with 2 dribbles on average. Ndiaye should only improve at a more attack-minded outfit. At Everton, he has been effective with the limited creativity and has not missed a single big chance this season.

United will primarily focus on strengthening the defensive midfield department, and they could pursue more than one player. Casemiro is confirmed to depart when his contract concludes at the end of June. Manuel Ugarte could be sold too.

Ugarte has failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and could be offloaded in the summer. With the huge outlay required in the department, it would come as a surprise if United were to spend £70 million to purchase Ndiaye.

Ultimately, a transfer may depend on whether they can recoup some funds from offloading attacking players. Barcelona have an option to buy Rashford after his loan spell for £26 million. There is a possibility that Joshua Zirkzee could be sold too, having become a fringe player. Should both exit deals go through, United could think about spending big to recruit Ndiaye.