Chelsea battling with Everton to sign Marcos Senesi

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Everton over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord back in 2022, the 28-year-old initially established himself as a key starter. However, following Dean Huijsen’s arrival ahead of last season, he played as a rotational option.

After the Spanish international’s move to Real Madrid last summer, the Argentinian has regained his place in Andoni Iraola’s starting line-up this campaign.

In 25 Premier League appearances, Senesi has registered four assists and has kept five clean sheets this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League, sitting only two points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

However, with the South American’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent weeks.

Caught Offside claim that Senesi is highly unlikely to sign an extension at Bournemouth, and Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

The Blues were keen on reinforcing the centre-back position in January, and Stade Rennais star Jeremy Jacquet was their primary target. However, Liverpool have managed to win the race for the Frenchman, so Chelsea have earmarked Senesi as a potential alternative option.

Battle

The report state that purchasing the Bournemouth star won’t be straightforward for the West London club as Crystal Palace, Everton, and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in him.

Senesi, valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed centre-back, and the Toffees currently have Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite as options to deploy in this position.

However, Keane’s existing deal is set to expire next summer, like the Bournemouth star, while Branthwaite has returned to action recently following a lengthy injury absence.

Senesi is comfortable playing out from the back, quick, strong, and efficient in defensive contributions. The 28-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton or Chelsea should either club sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the Toffees eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.