Chelsea ‘leading’ race to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly ‘leading’ the race to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Football Insider.

The Blues started the season with Facundo Buonanotte and Cole Palmer as the creative midfield options. However, having struggled to find regular game time during the first half of this season, the Argentinian was allowed to leave in January.

Palmer has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last two seasons, but has struggled to replicate that thus far this term due to injury problems.

However, after recovering from his issues, he has started showcasing his best recently, making five goal contributions in the last two Premier League fixtures.

Now, Football Insider state that Chelsea are considering signing a new No.10 in the summer and are ‘leading’ the race to sign Rogers. The Blues hold a long-standing interest in the former Middlesbrough star, but Unai Emery’s side previously refused to sanction his departure.

However, the Villans might be forced to sell him ahead of next season to balance the books amid their financial difficulties. Rogers is valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031, so Aston Villa are expected to demand a huge fee to let him leave.

Rogers to Chelsea

The 23-year-old is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable on the left flank. He can also provide cover on the right if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and can also create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Rogers has established himself as a talismanic figure for Aston Villa and has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-fourth charge, sitting third in the table with 50 points from 26 games. They are currently six points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Rogers is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.