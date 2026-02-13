Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Kroupi

Manchester United are reportedly battling Arsenal and Liverpool for the signing of AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as the centre-forward options, while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this position if needed.

Although Sesko hasn’t yet shown consistency, he has displayed glimpses of his high potential this season. However, Zirkzee has continued to struggle in the Premier League.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move away in the winter window, but United eventually decided not to weaken their squad in mid-season. However, he might be allowed to leave in the summer if his performances don’t improve over the coming months.

Now, TEAMtalk report that Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker and have earmarked Kroupi as a serious target. They have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a productive campaign thus far this season, and United aren’t the only club interested in him, as Arsenal and Liverpool are also in this race. Like the 20-time English champions, the Gunners and the Merseyside club have also been monitoring his development closely.

The report state that Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. However, Paris Saint-Germain are showing the most concrete interest in securing his service.

Battle

Having moved to Vitality Stadium last summer, Kroupi still has a contract until 2030, and Bournemouth have no intention of parting ways with him. They are even preparing to hand him a fresh term to fend off potential suitors, but are willing to accept £80m if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him.

Liverpool decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer. However, Isak has struggled thus far this season, with injury problems being one of the main reasons.

Ekitike has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season. However, Arne Slot is seemingly planning to add further depth to this position.

Arsenal, on the other hand, bought Viktor Gyokeres last year, but he has struggled to showcase his best consistently thus far this season.

Kroupi is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to sign him.