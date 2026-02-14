Man Utd, Arsenal & Tottenham battling to sign Aleksandar Stankovic

Manchester United are in a fierce battle with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stanković, according to TEAMtalk.

Stankovic progressed through Inter Milan’s U17, U19, and U20 teams before going on loan to Swiss club FC Luzern, where he caught the eye in 40 appearances.

A sustained opportunity in midfield never materialised, leading to another temporary spell with Luzern before completing a permanent transfer to Belgium last summer, signing with Club Brugge KV.

Since arriving at the 19-time Belgian champions, Stankovic has delivered standout performances in both the Jupiler Pro League and the UEFA Champions League. He featured in all eight European fixtures, contributing to a playoff berth alongside Atlético Madrid.

In total, he has made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times and registering four assists for Ivan Leko’s side as they pursue the league title.

On the international stage, the 20-year-old, valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, further showcased his potential during the most recent break, becoming Serbia’s youngest World Cup qualifying scorer since Lazar Marković in 2013, with interest in his services continuing to grow.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are among several Premier League clubs to express interest in a move for Stankovic in the coming summer transfer window.

While the Serbian midfielder strongly considers a return to Inter, he is also aware of growing interest from other clubs, particularly in the Premier League, the report adds.

However, the Red Devils face strong competition from Premier League rivals, with TEAMtalk reporting that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are closely monitoring the 20-year-old ahead of a possible summer move.

A strong run of results has lifted United back into Champions League contention, with statement victories over Manchester City and Arsenal marking an impressive start in the dugout for Michael Carrick.

With Casemiro due to leave when his contract runs out this summer, the current midfield options are Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Aside from Ugarte, that team leans heavily toward attack-minded qualities, which is where Stankovic could prove a natural fit.

Should a move be agreed, he could help anchor United’s midfield for the long term, playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo, while allowing Fernandes and Mount to operate higher up the pitch where they are most effective.