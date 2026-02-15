Arsenal keen on signing Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito



According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito.

The Gunners bolstered their striking department with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres last summer. The Swede had a slow start to the ongoing campaign, but has picked up form as the season has progressed. He has accumulated 13 goals in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have also chipped in with goals on their return from injuries, but manager Mikel Arteta could contemplate a new signing as Jesus could be on his way out. The Brazilian’s contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2027.

Amidst this, Football Transfers claim that the Gunners are weighing up a future approach for Esposito. Sporting director Andrea Berta has asked the club’s Italian scouts to gather more information on the striker’s progress at the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Arsenal see him as a potential back-up striker in the squad, who can develop into a key player in the long run.

Huge potential

The 20-year-old has had a fine breakthrough campaign for the San Siro giants. He has played second fiddle to Lautaro Martinez upfront, but has still caught the eye with 5 goals and 6 assists from just over 1,200 minutes across all competitions.

Esposito has also excelled with his positioning and strong physical presence upfront. Arsenal saw the striker in close quarters during the 3-1 win over Inter in the Champions League, where he provided Cristhian Mosquera a hard time in defence.

Gabriel Magalhaes was able to provide more control against Esposito after coming off the bench, but the young marksman certainly showed that he can be a menace upfront. Berta is keeping tabs on him with the help of the club’s scouts and a future approach could be made.

Jesus will enter the last year of his Gunners contract next summer. He was linked with a return to Brazil at the start of the campaign, but nothing materialised amid his long-term knee injury. However, Arsenal may seek to recoup some of the investment this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Inter turned down a £43 million package for the striker last year, and it could take a higher amount to persuade the Nerazzurri to contemplate his departure. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a formal bid for him.