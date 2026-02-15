Chelsea keen on Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a bargain free transfer next summer, according to Fichajes.

While there have been flashes of quality among Chelsea’s centre-backs, such as their performances against Barcelona and Arsenal in the first leg of their Premier League clash, overall consistency has been lacking throughout much of the campaign.

During the winter transfer window, Chelsea were strongly linked with Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet before being trumped by Liverpool for his signature.

The club also brought back Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at Strasbourg, with the Senegalese international making an immediate impact with an impressive display on his FA Cup debut against Hull City.

Ahead of next summer, the Blues are already beginning to lay the groundwork for a new, experienced centre-back, with several options being explored.

One of the options the club are looking at is Bournemouth’s Senesi, according to Fichajes, which claims that Chelsea have made the centre-back their ‘primary target’ to reinforce Liam Rosenior’s backline, with the club’s sporting directors already preparing a ‘strategic plan’ to complete the deal.

Having spent heavily in recent seasons, the Blues are now prioritising smart investments and see a move for the 28-year-old as a market opportunity to balance the squad with a quality, experienced option, according to the report.

Experienced centre-back

The report adds that head coach Rosenior is looking to adopt a possession-based style of play that utilises efficient buildup, and that Senesi’s qualities, as well as his ability to play in different positions, make him a tactically fitting profile for the club.

With more than 100 Premier League appearances, Senesi, valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, would be an experienced, reliable, and high-quality addition to a squad that has been lacking leadership at the back.

Across Europe’s top leagues, the 6ft 4in star’s 77 passes into the penalty area place him third among centre-backs, trailing only Alessandro Bastoni (93) and Pierre Kalulu (77).

He records a 77.3% pass completion rate and has attempted 123 long balls, making him a good fit for the football Rosnior is looking to implement at Stamford Bridge.

His defensive qualities are also outstanding, with 120 ground duels won, 54 aerial duels won, and 183 clearances made this season.

Players of such quality usually attract intense competition, especially for a free transfer, and Chelsea will need to act swiftly to sign him, as Fichajes adds that Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Barcelona, and Juventus are also closely monitoring Senesi ahead of a possible summer move.