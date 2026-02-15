Dominik Szoboszlai stars for Liverpool in Brighton win

Dominik Szoboszlai put in an excellent display as Liverpool thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at Anfield to advance into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the fourth time in the last 11 seasons.

Arne Slot’s side looked short of their usual spark before the break, possibly feeling the strain after ending Sunderland’s 12-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League just days earlier.

Even so, they reached half-time in front. Curtis Jones applied the finishing touch from close range after a delivery from Milos Kerkez.

The second goal came from Szoboszlai, and it was a thing of beauty. Kerkez switched play with a lofted pass towards Mohamed Salah, who deftly guided the ball into the path of Szoboszlai for a fierce strike into the far corner before Salah added another from the spot, to mark his 262nd goal for Liverpool.

Although Salah delivered an outstanding display at Anfield, he gave all the plaudits to Szoboszlai, pointing to the midfielder’s importance if Liverpool are to mount a serious cup challenge this season.

‘One of the best players in the world’

‘There was pressure for sure on the penalty,’ Salah told TNT Sports. ‘It’s a very important win for us. It gives us confidence for the upcoming games. ‘I think a cup run depends on his [Szoboszlai’s] performances. We rely on him so much. This season, he is one of the best players in the world. ‘It is great to win trophies; hopefully we can go on.’

The Hungarian international was central to Liverpool’s victory, instrumental in both defensive and offensive facets of the game.

At full time, the 25-year-old made 66 touches and completed 47 of his 48 attempted passes against the Seagulls on Saturday.

Liverpool finished the game with a 1.82 xG advantage over Brighton’s 1.22, and the former Leipzig man was a key part of the Reds’ attacking forays, creating goal-scoring chances and making seven passes into the final third, completing all four of his long ball attempts.

He also created two chances for his teammates and scored with his only shot of the game. While there was a likelihood he would have scored more, Szoboszlai also had other defensive duties, winning four duels, making two clearances, and winning possession four times for his team.

Liverpool will now have to act swiftly to extend his deal, as a recent report from Spanish outlet MARCA quoted Hungarian national team boss Marco Rossi, who revealed that the midfielder ‘dreams’ of playing for Real Madrid.