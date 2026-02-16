Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd serious about signing Christian Pulisic
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United consider AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic as a ‘serious’ candidate to inject fresh energy into their attack ahead of next season.
The Red Devils bolstered their attacking department last summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, and there could be more additions in the final third later this year.
Man United look on course to return to European football which would require a bigger squad. Caught Offside now claim that the Mancunian giants regard Pulisic as a ‘serious’ option to bolster their frontline.
Pulisic has been a revelation since his move to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2023, but could be on the move with his contract expiring in June next year. Milan could demand £61 million to £70 million for a summer sale.
Possible deal
Pulisic has prior experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea. The United States star made 47 goal contributions from 145 appearances for the west London heavyweights before joining Milan three years ago.
His time at the Rossoneri has been more successful. He has already registered 67 goal involvements from 121 matches for the Milan giants. Pulisic is primarily a right winger, but has shown his versatility at the Rossoneri.
The 27-year-old has played as a second striker under Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri this campaign, and has fared well with 10 goals and 2 assists from just 21 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions.
Pulisic was ruled out earlier this campaign with a hamstring injury, but his injury record has improved in his time at San Siro. It won’t be a surprise if Man United make an approach for his signature when the transfer window reopens.
Still, they are unlikely to pay anywhere close to £61 million. He has one year left on his contract with an option for 12 months. Milan won’t be in a strong position to negotiate and could be prepared to sell him for slightly less.
A deal worth £50 million including add-ons would represent good business for United. Pulisic would be a solid addition to the United ranks as he can operate anywhere in the final third including the number 10 position.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 43 mins ago
Man Utd serious about signing Christian Pulisic
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United consider AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic as a...
-
Chelsea/ 5 hours ago
Chelsea have ‘firm’ interest in signing Murillo
Chelsea are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back...
-
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Arsenal now eyeing move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa
Arsenal are closely monitoring RB Leipzig left winger Antonjo Nusa ahead of a possible...
-
Liverpool/ 6 hours ago
Liverpool & Man Utd battling over deal to sign Wolves star Mateus Mane
Liverpool and Manchester United are in a battle over a deal to sign Wolverhampton...
-
Premier League/ 6 hours ago
Tottenham join race to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White
Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White,...