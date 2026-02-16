Man Utd serious about signing Christian Pulisic



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United consider AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic as a ‘serious’ candidate to inject fresh energy into their attack ahead of next season.

The Red Devils bolstered their attacking department last summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, and there could be more additions in the final third later this year.

Man United look on course to return to European football which would require a bigger squad. Caught Offside now claim that the Mancunian giants regard Pulisic as a ‘serious’ option to bolster their frontline.

Pulisic has been a revelation since his move to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2023, but could be on the move with his contract expiring in June next year. Milan could demand £61 million to £70 million for a summer sale.

Possible deal

Pulisic has prior experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea. The United States star made 47 goal contributions from 145 appearances for the west London heavyweights before joining Milan three years ago.

His time at the Rossoneri has been more successful. He has already registered 67 goal involvements from 121 matches for the Milan giants. Pulisic is primarily a right winger, but has shown his versatility at the Rossoneri.

The 27-year-old has played as a second striker under Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri this campaign, and has fared well with 10 goals and 2 assists from just 21 appearances for the Rossoneri in all competitions.

Pulisic was ruled out earlier this campaign with a hamstring injury, but his injury record has improved in his time at San Siro. It won’t be a surprise if Man United make an approach for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

Still, they are unlikely to pay anywhere close to £61 million. He has one year left on his contract with an option for 12 months. Milan won’t be in a strong position to negotiate and could be prepared to sell him for slightly less.

A deal worth £50 million including add-ons would represent good business for United. Pulisic would be a solid addition to the United ranks as he can operate anywhere in the final third including the number 10 position.