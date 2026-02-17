Arsenal leading race to sign Victor Valdepenas



Arsenal are frontrunners to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Victor Valdepenas when the transfer window reopens this summer, according to Spanish publication AS.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Madrid against Deportivo Alaves earlier this campaign, and he has since been linked with a potential move away from the La Liga giants.

Arsenal were mentioned as his suitors at the turn of the year and AS cite that the Gunners’ interest in the player is ‘very much alive’ and they will accelerate their plans to sign the Spaniard towards the summer.

However, a ‘bidding war could be brewing’ with AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs too. Leverkusen and Dortmund have monitored the player since 2024.

Good talent

Valdepenas had a memorable start to his Madrid career against Alaves back in December. Former manager Xabi Alonso picked him to start in the left-back position after an injury crisis in the squad.

The teenager rose up to the occasion with a solid debut showing. He completed 94% of his passes in the away game and also won 7 duels and 3 tackles. He made 3 recoveries in his maiden senior outing.

Valdepenas has not played another game for the La Liga heavyweights, but this has not stopped the speculation. Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs and could make an official move close to the summer.

The Gunners could be interested in the Madrid wonderkid due to his versatile traits. He can operate as a left-back or in central defence, and has exhibited good dominance with his strong aerial presence too.

It remains to be seen whether his arrival coincides with a possible exit. Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been the regular left-back choices for manager Mikel Arteta this season.

Hincapie arrived on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but there is a conditional obligation to buy. The Ecuadorian has been brilliant in the position in recent weeks and he is most likely to continue.

Calafiori or Lewis-Skelly could push for a new challenge. It could be the latter, who has started just one league game this term. Valdepenas may be seen as a replacement for the Arsenal academy graduate.

Valdepenas has a £43 million release clause in his contract with Madrid, but Arsenal are unlikely to make such a huge outlay. They will seek a massive discount on that price to purchase him from Los Blancos.