Arsenal linked with ambitious transfer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele are believed to be at crossroads after the duo’s contrasting comments regarding the team’s attitude following the Ligue 1 outfit’s 3-1 defeat to Rennes last Friday.

It is now speculated that Dembele is open to pursuing a new challenge during the summer and according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are pondering over a swoop for him later this year as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild his squad.

Dembele has been in fine form for PSG with 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, and is also the holder of the Ballon d’Or having well and truly found his feet in the French capital after a troubled few years at Barcelona.

Transfermarkt values the World Cup winner at £87 million and with a contract valid at the Parc des Princes until June 2028, it is very likely that Paris Saint-Germain will charge close to the figure if not north of it should Arsenal enquire about his signing.

Dembele a brilliant addition for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with signing a left winger and while Ousmane Dembele has not played in that role extensively of late, he would occupy the flank at Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as does so occasionally for the French national team too.

He would be a terrific signing for Arsenal as his electric pace, dribbling, ability to create chances and finishing would ensure that they have upgraded in the final third, especially in comparison to what Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard offer.

Ousmane Dembele has also done a great job in three different leagues across Europe and might fancy a challenge with Arsenal in the Premier League having already won it all with Paris Saint-Germain after they clinched the treble last year.

Besides being a handy winger, Dembele can also play as a central forward and if Viktor Gyokeres does not replicate the form that compelled Arsenal to spend big on him, the Paris Saint-Germain man would be a tempting option to use down the middle too.