Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is no longer a first-choice option at the Allianz Arena, and has made only 23 appearances in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s men, therefore raising doubts regarding his continuity at the club.

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the South Korean international’s future with the Bundesliga giants, with a transfer to the Premier League emerging as a possible option for Min-jae.

Min-jae was signed by Bayern off the back of a superb campaign at Napoli, but he has failed to nail down to regular game time at the club as a result of competition from Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic.

Even in his early days, Matthijs de Ligt’s availability at the club and Thomas Tuchel’s inclination towards using the Dutchman meant Kim Min-jae remained on the fringes for a large part of his career, though greener pastures may be on the horizon.

Chelsea may win Min-jae battle

Chelsea are likely to be strong contenders to sign Kim Min-jae with Liam Rosenior expected to demand a few central defenders in the transfer window. His experience with bigger sides and in the Champions League makes him an attractive option.

Tottenham Hotspur might consider the Bayern Munich centre back’s signing amid doubts over Cristian Romero’s future, but with Champions League football unlikely for next season and without a very attractive sporting project, Min-jae might join their rivals.

Kim Min-jae reads the game well and is an intelligent central defender, whose passing out from the back makes him a complete package. His aerial and physical abilities have also stood out, which Chelsea could make the most of should they land him.

He has a contract with Bayern until June 2028 and is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, and unless things drastically change at the Allianz Arena, Chelsea will likely have to pay close to the figure, which looks very affordable.