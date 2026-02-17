Liverpool hold talks to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in the summer

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has enjoyed a few productive campaigns with his side in the Premier League, and after producing 10 goals and seven assists so far this season, it is expected that he will consider his future later this year.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool have already made initial enquiries into Morgan Rogers’ acquisition from Aston Villa with the Englishman ‘open’ to a move during the summer with several other sides also believed to be keen on his services.

Villa are expected to sell Rogers for nearly £100 million and given the 23-year-old’s qualities and versatility on the pitch, Liverpool are likely to have to match the asking price to avoid losing him to a side like Chelsea, who have maintained interest too.

Rogers a key addition to the Liverpool side

Morgan Rogers has played extensively as an attacking midfielder and left winger for Aston Villa. While the number 10 role is occupied with Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, the latter role might be the one the former Manchester City star makes his own.

Cody Gakpo has been Arne Slot’s trusted option down the left flank and although he has played well, he is not at the level Luis Diaz was at. The Colombian was not correctly replaced after he departed and in some ways, Rogers might be his proxy.

He is excellent with creating chances and making runs into the box to score goals, whereas without the ball, Rogers works incredibly hard with his pressing and tracking back, making him an ideal long-term signing for Liverpool this year.

Though he looks set to secure a primary role at Anfield, Liverpool would likely need to secure a berth in the Champions League next season to be able to lure a player of his calibre, especially as his current employers are in the mix to play the competition.

With that said, it will also be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to spend £100 million on just one signing, particularly because they require additions in defence, midfield and potentially on the right wing as well.