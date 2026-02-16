Man Utd ‘weighing up’ a move to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Manchester United are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a surprise swoop to sign Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, as per the Mirror.

Having been impressed by the Argentinian international’s performances for Brighton & Hove Albion, the Reds decided to secure his services in 2023.

He has established himself as an undisputed starter at Anfield, helping his side win the Premier League title last term. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form this campaign, making seven goal contributions across all competitions.

Apart from showcasing his qualities in club football, Mac Allister has won the World Cup and Copa America with the Argentina national team.

Now, the Mirror state that Mac Allister could leave Liverpool in the summer, and United have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

United are prioritising revamping the midfield department and have identified Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Elliot Anderson as primary targets.

However, Man Utd’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants to keep all the options open and is interested in signing Mac Allister despite the fierce rivalry between the Merseyside club and the Old Trafford club.

Mac Allister to Man Utd

The South American wants to move to Spain if he were to leave Liverpool, and United would have to qualify for the Champions League to persuade the midfielder to join.

Mac Allister is valued at around £74m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. Therefore, Liverpool aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.

Mac Allister likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp previously used him as a deep-lying playmaker in his preferred 4-3-3 system.

He is quick across the ground, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Mac Allister is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, the 27-year-old would be a great coup for United should they purchase him. However, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd would be able to lure him away from Anfield.