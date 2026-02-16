Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd ‘weighing up’ a move to sign Alexis Mac Allister
Manchester United are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a surprise swoop to sign Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, as per the Mirror.
Having been impressed by the Argentinian international’s performances for Brighton & Hove Albion, the Reds decided to secure his services in 2023.
He has established himself as an undisputed starter at Anfield, helping his side win the Premier League title last term. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form this campaign, making seven goal contributions across all competitions.
Apart from showcasing his qualities in club football, Mac Allister has won the World Cup and Copa America with the Argentina national team.
Now, the Mirror state that Mac Allister could leave Liverpool in the summer, and United have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.
United are prioritising revamping the midfield department and have identified Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Elliot Anderson as primary targets.
However, Man Utd’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants to keep all the options open and is interested in signing Mac Allister despite the fierce rivalry between the Merseyside club and the Old Trafford club.
Mac Allister to Man Utd
The South American wants to move to Spain if he were to leave Liverpool, and United would have to qualify for the Champions League to persuade the midfielder to join.
Mac Allister is valued at around £74m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. Therefore, Liverpool aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.
Mac Allister likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp previously used him as a deep-lying playmaker in his preferred 4-3-3 system.
He is quick across the ground, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.
Mac Allister is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, the 27-year-old would be a great coup for United should they purchase him. However, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd would be able to lure him away from Anfield.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 3 seconds ago
Man Utd ‘weighing up’ a move to sign Alexis Mac Allister
Manchester United are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a surprise swoop to sign Liverpool star Alexis...
-
Chelsea/ 25 mins ago
Tottenham now eyeing move for Juventus centre-back Lloyd Kelly
Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Juventus centre-back Lloyd Kelly over a possible summer move,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 45 mins ago
Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Yan Diomande
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 hours ago
Man Utd serious about signing Christian Pulisic
According to Caught Offside, Manchester United consider AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic as a...
-
Chelsea/ 12 hours ago
Chelsea have ‘firm’ interest in signing Murillo
Chelsea are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back...