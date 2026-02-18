Tottenham battling with Man Utd to sign Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United are battling over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha next summer, according to Fussballden.

Nmecha came through the ranks at Manchester City’s academy as one of the brightest emerging talents in England. With first-team opportunities being difficult to come by, the Germany international moved to Wolfsburg on a free transfer. His performances with Die Wölfe earned him a move to Dortmund in 2023, where he has been an ever-present figure at the heart of their midfield.

Since his move to Signal Iduna Park, the 6ft 2in midfielder has featured in 103 games across all competitions, including 25 in the UEFA Champions League, highlighting his experience in both the domestic and continental top flight.

In the ongoing campaign, the 25-year-old has featured in all 22 Bundesliga games for Niko Kovač’s side and in 33 games across all competitions. While his output has been impressive, with eight goal contributions as a central midfielder, his work rate, creativity and combativeness have particularly caught the eye, and it’s no surprise Premier League clubs are now vying for his signature, as his qualities suit the demands of the league.

According to Fussballden, Nmecha’s homegrown status, having come through City’s academy, makes him an attractive prospect for English clubs, with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Man Utd set to battle for his signature next summer.

Battle

For Spurs, the report adds that the six-cap Germany international’s physical profile is viewed as a good fit for their squad, while scouts from their London neighbours, Chelsea, view him as a viable option for their long-term project, having scouted him over the last five games.

United, on the other hand, have earmarked the 25-year-old as the physical, combative midfield option to replace Casemiro, who is set to depart the club at the end of the season, according to the report.

While he remains a key player for Dortmund, the Bundesliga club are open to his sale and have set a valuation of £39-48m to sanction his departure, with the Premier League trio now keen, Fussballden adds.

Nmecha has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, and his brother Lukas has demonstrated that a seamless transition from the Bundesliga to the Premier League is possible, having produced nine goal contributions for Leeds United since arriving from Wolfsburg.

With no offers submitted yet, it’ll be interesting to see which club accelerates efforts to sign him ahead of other rivals when the summer window opens.