Manchester United monitoring Raheem Sterling ahead of possible summer swoop

Manchester United are expected to sell Marcus Rashford permanently during the summer transfer window following his superb form at Barcelona, thereby opening room in their squad for the addition of another winger.

According to TEAMtalk, Raheem Sterling has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils and they will keep tabs on his progress at Feyenoord over the course of the next few months before making a call regarding his capture this summer.

Chelsea terminated Sterling’s contract last month and having recently joined Feyenoord, the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward is hoping to get some vital game time under his belt before returning to play for a top side once again.

The Englishman is still 31, so he has a fair few years left under him and if he can impress during his short stint in the Netherlands, a return to the Premier League may be on the cards as Aston Villa are also thought to be monitoring him.

Sterling’s experience key for United

Raheem Sterling’s spell at Chelsea was far from ideal and though it ended up with him being frozen out before ultimately being let go of by the Blues, his success with Manchester City, including winning the Premier League four times is a career highlight.

He was one of the Premier League’s best wingers during his time under Pep Guardiola and his experience with the Sky Blues will be vital in a Manchester United dressing room that has ambitious and high-quality players, but not many winning profiles.

In order to possibly secure a switch to Old Trafford, however, Sterling will need to impress at Feyenoord and that is expected to be his priority for the remainder of the season, whereas some financial sacrifices also might have to be made by the 31-year-old.

Given that two English clubs are already expected to keep their eyes on him, it will be interesting to see what next season holds for Sterling as he will surely be determined to put his turbulent spell at Chelsea behind him.