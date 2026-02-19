Liverpool ‘prepared to make historic effort’ to sign Olise

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared to make a historic effort’ to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world, helping his side win the Bundesliga and German Super Cup.

The 24-year-old made 35 goal contributions across all competitions last term; moreover, he scored three goals and registered two assists in the Club World Cup.

This season, Olise has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 13 goals and registering 21 assists in 34 appearances in all tournaments. He has even been guiding his side to mount a title charge.

Now, Fichajes state that with Mohamed Salah set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season, Liverpool are looking to sign a new ready-made attacker to replace the Egyptian.

The Merseyside club have identified Olise as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and are ‘prepared to make a historic effort’ to secure his service.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with him. However, the Reds are looking to persuade the forward to join before opening formal talks with the German giants.

Olise to Liverpool

Liverpool are willing to launch a whopping £174m bid to finalise the operation, and Bayern Munich might open negotiations to sell the Frenchman if they receive that much money.

Olise is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the creative midfield position if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

After showcasing his qualities in club football, the forward has been an integral part of the France national team’s starting line-up. Olise even proved his worth in the Premier League during his time with Crystal Palace. So, he would be a great coup for the Anfield club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the reigning Premier League champions eventually manage to lure Olise away from Allianz Arena at the end of this season.